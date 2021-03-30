Advertisement

Novacoast expects to open Wichita office in July

By Lily Wu
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Technology company, Novacoast, expects to open their new Wichita office in July.

“What you have here that’s very unique is just an open, welcoming culture, where so many people want to help you. Convenience, the fact that I can be in downtown Wichita and get to the airport and behind security in about 20 minutes is incredible,” said Paul Anderson, CEO of Novacoast.

The California-based IT security and identity company plans to open a new Security Operations Center (SOC) at the Epic Center in downtown Wichita. The company currently has SOCs in the US, UK, and Guatemala.

“There’s been a shortage in the cybersecurity industry for people. So, lots of companies leverage companies like Novacoast to help off load some of the IT security workload that they have. And, let us manage some of their people and processes,” said Anderson.

In February, the company announced their intentions to expand in Kansas.

“The educational institutions here are phenomenal. The people are just some of the most welcoming and helpful people I’ve ever met,” said Anderson. “But what started our journey to Wichita was GWP (Greater Wichita Partnership) reaching out just via a blind email.”

To learn more about job opportunities through Kansas Works , click here.

