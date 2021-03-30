Advertisement

Shaq adds mini basketballs to Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT
(Gray News) - Shaquille O’Neal and Tony the Tiger have teamed up to create a new twist on a classic cereal with the debut of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs.

“This one-of-a-kind cereal collaboration is the first time in Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes history that Tony the Tiger has teamed up with a superstar athlete,” the company said in a statement.

Fans also have a chance to score an autographed box of the new cereal signed by O’Neal.

Fans interested in winning a box can enter by commenting about why sports are important on a post on O’Neal’s Instagram account.

“It’s no secret I love Tony the Tiger, and having my own Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal has been a lifelong dream,” O’Neal said. “Now that this dream is finally coming true, I don’t want fans to have to wait a second longer.”

Once the cereal hits shelves in April, fans can use their purchase to help schools in their communities when they upload their receipt to Kellogg’s Family Rewards to spark a $2 donation.

The cereal will be available for a limited time.

