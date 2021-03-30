Advertisement

Tennessee flood deaths rise to 6 with more rain coming

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee emergency officials say a sixth person died in flash flooding over the weekend, and four of the six deaths involved cars.

A vehicle driven by Donna Adams was swept into Big Creek in Hawkins County on Sunday afternoon.

More than 250 miles to the west, a man died after driving onto a flooded road in Ashland City.

In nearby Nashville, one man was found dead in a submerged car and a second man died after exiting a car stuck in floodwaters. Two other Nashville victims were found near a homeless camp.

With more rain expected Tuesday, the National Weather Service is warning that more flooding is likely.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, March 29, 2021, a 15-year-old boy called 911 to report that he had shot his mother...
Garden City PD: 15-year-old boy shoots, kills mom
Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Clearwater on Tuesday.
3 injured in Clearwater crash
One person is dead after a Tuesday-night (March 30) crash involving a pickup and a semi near...
Inattentive driving suspected cause of fatal motorcycle, pickup accident in S. Wichita
Sedgwick County EMS
State board issues order sanctioning local EMTs, paramedics in connection with 2019 call
Hays teen hit by tractor-trailer, killed in Jewell County

Latest News

In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
Gaetz staying on Judiciary panel, despite investigation
Andover Baptist Church in Andover, Kansas
Wichita area churches ready for more traditional Easter services
Christopher Martin, a cashier at Cup Foods, testified Wednesday about the events that led up to...
Ex-cop told onlooker George Floyd was big, ‘probably on something’
GOP lawmakers advance measure to tighten Kansas voting laws
Caden Nedbalek and Chris Chandler were driving east on Highway 50 in Harvey County for an...
Power washers douse fire, help save woman in Harvey County crash