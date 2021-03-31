Advertisement

Inattentive driving suspected cause of fatal motorcycle, pickup accident in S. Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Mar. 30, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police suspect that inattentive driving is the cause of a fatal motorcycle accident Tuesday.

Police said that the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Kyle Eaton, was stopped on Pawnee waiting to turn left onto Mosley when a car struck Eaton from behind, pushing him into oncoming traffic.

Despite life-saving efforts, Eaton died on scene. This is the first motorcycle fatality of the year in Wichita.

There were no other injuries.

