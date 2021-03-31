Advertisement

1 of Biden’s pooches drops doggie doo in White House hallway

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.(Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doggie doo in the White House?

One of President Joe Biden’s dogs apparently deposited the pile of poo in the hallway outside the Diplomatic Reception Room, just off the South Lawn, on Wednesday.

Reporters accompanying Jill Biden on a trip to California spotted the brown stuff on the red-carpeted hallway as they waited just inside the mansion to be escorted to the first lady’s motorcade.

It was unclear which pooch — Major or Champ — dropped the poo.

Earlier this week, Major, the younger dog, was involved in his second biting incident in March.

Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said the 3-year-old German shepherd “nipped someone while on a walk” on Monday. The person, who was not identified, was examined by the White House medical staff and returned to work without injury, LaRosa said.

He said Major was still adjusting to White House life. Both dogs had lived with the Bidens in Delaware before Joe Biden took office.

Champ, 12, and Major recently had returned to the White House after Major caused a minor injury to a Secret Service employee on March 8. They had spent some down time back in Delaware, and the president had said Major was being trained.

Champ and Major were later seen on the South Lawn before the first lady’s motorcade departed Wednesday. Major was on a leash while Champ roamed freely.

What happened Wednesday wasn’t the first known instance of dog poop inside the White House, given the long history of presidential dog ownership.

President Barack Obama’s dog Sunny liked to sneak off and poop in the mansion, his wife, Michelle, once said.

President Donald Trump did not have a pet at the White House.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, March 29, 2021, a 15-year-old boy called 911 to report that he had shot his mother...
Garden City PD: 15-year-old boy shoots, kills mom
Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Clearwater on Tuesday.
3 injured in Clearwater crash
One person is dead after a Tuesday-night (March 30) crash involving a pickup and a semi near...
Inattentive driving suspected cause of fatal motorcycle, pickup accident in S. Wichita
Sedgwick County EMS
State board issues order sanctioning local EMTs, paramedics in connection with 2019 call
Hays teen hit by tractor-trailer, killed in Jewell County

Latest News

In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
Gaetz staying on Judiciary panel, despite investigation
Andover Baptist Church in Andover, Kansas
Wichita area churches ready for more traditional Easter services
Christopher Martin, a cashier at Cup Foods, testified Wednesday about the events that led up to...
Ex-cop told onlooker George Floyd was big, ‘probably on something’
GOP lawmakers advance measure to tighten Kansas voting laws
Caden Nedbalek and Chris Chandler were driving east on Highway 50 in Harvey County for an...
Power washers douse fire, help save woman in Harvey County crash