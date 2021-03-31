2 arrested in Fredonia for illegal drug distribution

WILSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the Fredonia Police Department, and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals Tuesday related to the distribution of illegal narcotics.

On Tuesday, March 30, at around 5 p.m., authorities conducted search warrants at 811 N. 15th St. in Fredonia. Methamphetamine, with an approximate street value of $24,000, as well as marijuana and other narcotics were discovered. They also located over $9,000 in cash.

Andrew D. Black, 38, of Fredonia was arrested for possession with the intent to sell methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell marijuana, possession with the intent to sell narcotics, possession of drug sales paraphernalia and possession of drug use paraphernalia.

Stephanie M. Hanson, 21, also of Fredonia, was arrested for possession with the intent to sell methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell marijuana, possession with the intent to sell narcotics, possession of drug sales paraphernalia and possession of drug use paraphernalia.

Following their arrests, Black and Hanson were booked into the Wilson County Jail. Official charges are pending.

The joint operation represented a coordinated law enforcement effort to reduce the accessibility of illegal drugs impacting southeast Kansas.

