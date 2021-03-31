Advertisement

3 injured in Clearwater crash

Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Clearwater on Tuesday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT
CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was critically wounded and two others suffered serious injuries in a crash in a Clearwater.

Officers responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Ross on Tuesday.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a Scion heading east on Ross Avenue, crossed the center line, and struck a maroon Mustang in the oncoming lanes of traffic. One person was in the Scion and two were in the Mustang. Everyone was taken to the hospital.

Officials believe some sort of driver impairment (drugs or alcohol) may have played a role in the crash.

