Ascension Via Christi resumes immediate care services at West 21st location

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A little more than one year since Ascension Medical Group Via Christi consolidated two immediate care sites in Wichita to focus resources on testing for COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses, the medical group’s popular primary care practice in the 8400 block of West 21st Street on Tuesday, March 30, again began offering immediate care services.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, we continue to adjust our services to best meet the needs of patients and their families,” said Philip Newlin, MD, chief medical officer for Ascension Medical Group Via Christi’s Wichita-area outpatient clinics. “We believe that means making after-hours, walk-in care more accessible to the thousands of patients we serve in west Wichita and the surrounding communities.”

The immediate care location on West 21st Street (near Reflection Ridge) and the location in the 3300 block of East Murdock have onsite X-ray and laboratory and are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day (seven days per week). Ascension Via Christi said both locations “(offer) walk-in care for conditions including coughs and colds; ear, eye and sinus infections; sprains, strains and splinting of fractures; minor cuts and burns; headaches; fever, vomiting and flu.” It also offers advance on-line check-in through viachristi.org/immediatecare.

