Building You: Maize-based company continues hiring

By Lily Wu
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Maize-based business continues hiring for insurance billing specialists.

“I do not foresee anytime soon where we will not be hiring. It’s one of the blessings that we have is we have a very good reputation in the optometric community,” said Branda Barton, co-owner of Optometric Billing Solutions.

The company is hiring for billing specialists, with starting pay at $11-12 per hour and increases based on experience and work history. The job offers a flexible schedule after three to four months of training.

Specialists become experts in insurance billing policies and regulations. They also work on auditing, reconciling, and accounts receivables.

“Looking for bright, smart people to join our team. You don’t necessarily have to have experience. We will train people. We do prefer a knowledge of computers,” said Brooke Armstrong, co-owner.

A study by the National Bureau of Economic Research suggests more women in the U.S. “will have lost their jobs because the industries they tend to work in have been harder hit by the effects of the pandemic.

Barton credits their company’s success to their culture.

“We pride ourselves on having a high culture company. It’s very important. We know every single one of our staff members. It’s very important that they know us,” she said.

They are also hiring for a part-time data entry position to input routine vision claims on vision insurance websites. They say this is an ideal job for a college-aged student, since they expect the individual to work between five to ten hours per week .

If you are interested in these jobs, visit their website by clicking here or email a cover letter and resume to HR@OBSTeam.com.

