Cold Wednesday morning across Kansas

It is a cold morning across Kansas, and despite mainly sunny skies later, the high will be several degrees below normal says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. The rest of the day will follow suit as despite mainly sunny skies, highs only top-out in the 50s, or several degrees below normal.

After another cold night in the 20s and 30s, warmer weather returns for the remainder of the work week. Highs in the 60s on Thursday will climb into the 70s on Friday and Saturday.

With the warmth comes the wind. A light breeze, mainly less than 15 mph today and Thursday will get strong and gusty on Friday and Saturday before relaxing on Sunday.

Easter looks excellent with sunrise temperatures in the lower 50s climbing into the upper 70s under a mainly sunny sky.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 59.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny; milder. Wind: SE/S 10-15. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 42.

Fri: High: 69. Low: 48. Sunny, then a few clouds; windy.

Sat: High: 75. Low: 52. Mostly sunny; breezy and warm.

Sun: High: 79. Low: 57. Mostly sunny and warm.

Mon: High: 80. Low: 59. Partly cloudy, becoming breezy.

Tue: High: 81. Low: 60. Partly cloudy, windy and warm.

