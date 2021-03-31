Free COVID-19 testing in Kansas extended through end of 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that COVID-19 testing in the state will continue to be available at no-cost through the end of the year. The free testing is available to everyone at community testing sites across Kansas

“More than 800,000 Kansans have received at least one shot, but we know that testing is still a critical and necessary tool until every Kansan is vaccinated,” Governor Kelly said. “Accelerating vaccinations and increasing testing in tandem will help save lives and keep schools and businesses open. It’s how we get back to normal.”

To date, the state said more than 1.3 million Kansans have been tested at least once. The state recently launched a “Know Before You Go” campaign to remind Kansans that testing continues to be available.

A news release from Kelly’s office issued a reminder that “Kansans are encouraged to get tested before going or coming back from anywhere, even if they show no symptoms.”

“This includes visiting family, friends, going on vacation, going shopping, or even going somewhere local. Tests are one of the easiest ways Kansans can protect themselves, their families, coworkers, and members of the community,” the governor’s office said.

You can schedule a COVID-19 test and to find the testing site nearest you on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s website. The state said free testing is available for all K-12 schools and school-related activities in Kansas. For more information, school administrators should send an email to COVID-19@ks.gov.

Kelly’s office said in the effort to continue supporting COVID-19 testing, the state has increased internal lab capacity and “state-contracted lab relationships have been extended through the end of June and 90-plus community partners have been guaranteed funding through the end of 2021.”

“We continue to explore ways to make testing easier for Kansans and provide greater access to testing throughout the State,” Governor Kelly said. “For example, rapid antigen tests, which produce results in ~15 minutes, are now more widely available throughout the State and additional mass testing locations will begin to offer antigen testing starting next week.”

