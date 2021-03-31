Advertisement

Getting warmer into Easter weekend

South winds will push highs back above normal into Friday/Saturday
Expect much milder weather into Easter weekend.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much warmer weather is just around the corner heading into early April. Dry conditions will prevail around the region.

Skies will be clear early Thursday with a hard freeze for most of the state. Light winds and temperatures down in the 20s will be common. Sunny skies will propel temperatures back up into the 60s with a return of south winds.

Gusty conditions will setup on Friday from southwest into central and eastern Kansas. Highs will be back up near 70 with some afternoon clouds passing through. There’s no chance of any rain in the area.

Saturday and Sunday will both be quite warm for early April. Saturday will have sunny skies and light winds with highs in the 70s. Much of the state will be around 80 on Easter.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E/E 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny; milder. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 42.

Fri: High: 69 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 75 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 79 Low: 50 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 57 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 59 Partly cloudy and windy.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 60 Partly cloudy; breezy.

