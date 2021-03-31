Advertisement

Girl’s quick-thinking saves 3-year-old brother who swallowed small battery

By WMTW Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Thanks to the quick-thinking of his sister, a 3-year-old boy is doing OK after he swallowed a small battery and needed surgery to have it removed.

Colt McLain, 3, was playing with an electronic drawing pad last Tuesday when his sister, Mia, went running to their mother, Gretchen Larkin. The little girl said her brother had swallowed a coin.

“She told me Colt swallowed a coin, and I was like, ‘What do you mean a coin? Where did you find a coin?’” Larkin said. “He said his throat hurt, and he pointed to it.”

The “coin” turned out to be a battery from the drawing pad. Larkin immediately called poison control. She was advised to give Colt some honey, and then, she rushed him to the hospital.

After an overnight stay, two surgeries and several X-rays, the battery was removed.

“Having such anxiety for the whole 17 hours it happened, I was just so scared,” Larkin said.

Dr. Karen Simone, the director of the Northern New England Poison Center, says they have had 93 cases of children under 5 swallowing batteries between 2016 and 2020. She says batteries can cause a burn if they sit against tissue in the body.

“Honey is a little bit acidic, and it neutralizes things a bit and coats the battery a bit. All of that leads to protection of the esophagus,” Simone said.

However, she says every situation is different and urges parents to call poison control if it happens to their child.

Larkin says Colt is doing great, and when they got home from the hospital, she tossed eight other batteries.

“I definitely wouldn’t leave a kid unsupervised with a battery so easy to take out. I didn’t even know my child could take that out, and they would think to put that in their mouth,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, March 29, 2021, a 15-year-old boy called 911 to report that he had shot his mother...
Garden City PD: 15-year-old boy shoots, kills mom
Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Clearwater on Tuesday.
3 injured in Clearwater crash
One person is dead after a Tuesday-night (March 30) crash involving a pickup and a semi near...
Inattentive driving suspected cause of fatal motorcycle, pickup accident in S. Wichita
Sedgwick County EMS
State board issues order sanctioning local EMTs, paramedics in connection with 2019 call
Hays teen hit by tractor-trailer, killed in Jewell County

Latest News

In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
Gaetz staying on Judiciary panel, despite investigation
Andover Baptist Church in Andover, Kansas
Wichita area churches ready for more traditional Easter services
Christopher Martin, a cashier at Cup Foods, testified Wednesday about the events that led up to...
Ex-cop told onlooker George Floyd was big, ‘probably on something’
GOP lawmakers advance measure to tighten Kansas voting laws
Caden Nedbalek and Chris Chandler were driving east on Highway 50 in Harvey County for an...
Power washers douse fire, help save woman in Harvey County crash