GOP lawmakers advance measure to tighten Kansas voting laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Kansas are joining GOP colleagues nationwide in efforts to tighten voting laws.

The state Senate gave first-round approval Wednesday to a bill that would make it harder for churches, civic groups, neighbors and candidates to collect and return absentee ballots for voters. Candidates would be limited to delivering ballots for immediate family members.

Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature argue that they’re trying to prevent “ballot harvesting” that could lead to fraud. They’ve presented no evidence that current policies lead to fraud, and critics say the measure would prevent disabled and some elderly voters from returning their ballots.

