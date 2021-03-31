Hays teen hit by tractor-trailer, killed in Jewell County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old man from Hays died from his injuries after being hit by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday morning in Jewell County in north central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said in the crash reported about 10:38 a.m., a Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling west on U.S. 36 and 18-year-old Gabriel Rupp was near the roadway on the north shoulder of the highway, loading traffic control equipment into a trailer, which was in the roadway.

The tractor’s driver failed to stop in time and struck Rupp, the KHP report said. The report said the teen died at the scene.

