Kan. health leaders paying close attention to possible ‘4th wave’ of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Health leaders in Kansas say they are paying close attention to the data with the talks of a possible fourth wave of COVID-19. The CDC reports cases are rising in 27 states and nationwide, infections are up by double digits in the last week, compared to the week before.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s top advisor on the pandemic, Dr. Marci Nielsen, says so far, Kansas appears to be doing well when it comes to keeping cases down in the state. While the Sunflower State is overall in good shape, Dr. Nielsen said Kansans need to be on alert.

“I know folks are exhausted and tired and want to get back to a normal world, but this fear of a fourth wave is real and we need to keep up all of the same things that we’ve been trying to do, masking, social distancing and certainly getting vaccinated,” Dr. Nielsen said.

Kansas is in its fifth and final phase of its vaccine rollout plan. The means as long as you are at least 16 years old, you can sign up to get a vaccine in Kansas. There are plenty of appointments available in Sedgwick County.

You can find a vaccination site nearest you here: CDC Vaccine Finder.

