Man accused of beating girlfriend to death with rock claims he blacked out

By WGME Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ALFRED, Maine (WGME) - A man who police say beat his girlfriend to death on a Maine beach remains behind bars after his first court appearance.

Jeffrey Buchannan, 33, was ordered held without bail Tuesday, accused in the murder of his girlfriend, 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena. The victim was the mother of three boys, and Buchannan is the father of the youngest.

Police say several witnesses identified Buchannan as the man seen Friday afternoon hitting a woman from behind and dragging her behind some rocks on Sand Shorts Beach in York, Maine. Surveillance video shows the victim being struck in the head several times.

Jeffrey Buchannan, 33, is accused of the murder of his girlfriend, 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena. He is being held without bail.(Source: York County Jail, WGME via CNN)

Those same witnesses led police to Buchannan as he walked off the beach in what appeared to be blood-soaked pants. Among the evidence collected was a rock that police say appeared to have been used as a weapon.

The medical examiner ruled Pattelena’s death a homicide from trauma to her head.

“The fact that this happened in such a public way, I think, has made it especially difficult, both for the community and for friends and family members to really wrap their heads around,” said Sherry Edwards with Caring Unlimited, an organization that advocates for domestic violence victims in York County.

Rhonda Pattelena, 35, was the mother of three boys, the suspect being the father of the youngest. Her death was ruled a homicide from trauma to her head.(Source: GoFundMe, WGME via CNN)

According to court paperwork, Buchannan told police he saw a man running toward him and felt threatened. He says he then blacked out, and when he came to, he was breathing heavily and his girlfriend was on the ground.

Edwards says she has spoken to Pattelena’s family and friends, who allege Buchannan had a history of control and dominance over his girlfriend.

“Folks can come up with lots of reasons to try to explain a horrible act that they’ve done,” Edwards said. “From what we know about this particular situation, this event was the culmination of a long period of time of that kind of dominating behavior towards Rhonda.”

