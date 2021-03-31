Topeka man charged for death of his daughter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. DA has filed criminal charges against a father for the homicide of his 2-year-old daughter.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Jeffrey James Exon, 45, for the death of his daughter, which was reported in January.

Kagay said his office filed three charges against Exon: First-degree murder, committed during an inherently dangerous felony, aggravated endangering of a child and failure to report the death of a child

Exon remains in custody and Kagay has said he has requested the bond be set at $1 million. He said Exon’s first appearance will be Wednesday morning.

Arrest made in January homicide of 2-year-old Topeka girl

An arrest has been made in the January homicide of a 2-year-old Topeka girl.

On January 5, officers with the Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 3500 block of SW 10th Ave. on a report of an unresponsive girl. Medical personnel arrived on the scene to assist, but the girl was pronounced dead a short time later. She was later identified as Aurora Exon of Topeka. The Shawnee County Coroner’s Office determined her death to be a homicide in late March.

After an investigation, the suspect, Jeffrey James Exon, 45, of Topeka was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for charges of Murder in the 1st degree, Aggravated Endangering of a Child, and Failure to report the death of a child.

