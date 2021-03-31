Advertisement

Wichita State’s new president could start by July

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University’s new president could start by July, according to Wichita State Presidential Search Committee Chair Dan Peare.

Recently, 10 candidates were selected to move on to interviews for the position. Due to the presidential search being closed, those names will not be released.

Peare said those interviews will take place next week over Zoom and last for two full days. Soon after, the committee will forward three to six finalists to be considered by the Kansas Board of Regents.

A final selection will be made in May, in hopes that the new president can start by July 1.

While Peare couldn’t give the names of candidates, Peare said most of the candidates do come from a higher education background.

“A very diverse pool of candidates from an experience standpoint, and we’ll find a good president out of this pool,” Peare said.

Peare said the committee had 50-60 applicants for the position.

Former WSU President Jay Golden resigned in late September. This is the university’s second presidential search in two years.

