WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were injured in a crash on westbound Kellogg and 119th Street, according to emergency dispatch.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Avoid the area

Eyewitness News crews witnessed a second crash in the area involving two semis, no one was injured.

No one was injured in a second crash involving two semis at the scene of another crash at 119th and Kellogg Thursday morning. (KWCH 12)

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.