Affidavit: Man demanded sex, held woman at knifepoint at SE Wichita business

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A court document released Thursday (April 1) details the series of events that led to numerous charges against a registered offender in the March 14 rape and beating of a woman at a southeast Wichita business.

Sedgwick County Jail booking records show charges against 33-year-old Arden Van Horn include counts of rape, aggravated battery and kidnapping. A little before 4 p.m., the affidavit said police responded to a southeast Wichita massage businesses regarding a welfare check involving a woman who said a man was threatening to kill her and was holding a knife to her throat.

Police arrived and contacted the woman who said she was giving a customer a massage when an unknown man come into the business and demanded a massage without an appointment. The man, later identified as Van Horn continued to insist on getting a massage, saying he would pay for it.

The affidavit said the woman eventually took Van Horn to a massage room and noticed that he began reaching for something on his leg. She told police Van Horn then demanded oral sex and he got violent when she refused, grabbing her by the hair and strangling her. The affidavit said he began to slam her head and face into a wall and the woman eventually agreed to comply with his command out of fear.

The affidavit said Van Horn later demanded sex and when the woman refused, he slashed a massage chair and broke the arm off of it. Out of fear, the woman said she agreed with what he wanted if he’d put the knife away. The affidavit said Van Horn strangled he several times.

It said another man walked into the business and saw the woman and Van Horn. The woman ran to that man’s truck and Van Horn left the business, the affidavit said.

During the investigation, the affidavit details the evidence that connected Van Horn with the violent crime. The woman suffered several injuries that included numerous abrasions and bruising. She later identified Van Horn in a lineup.

Van Horn was arrested following a separate crime at a convenience store on East Pawnee. The affidavit said Van Horn was observed going into a restroom with items he didn’t pay for. An employee followed him into the restroom. Van Horn then brandished what witnesses described as “a small butcher knife that had a broken blade,” and was yelling, telling people to stay back. The affidavit said several employees and customers wrestled Van Horn to the ground in the parking lot of the convenience store and restrained him until police arrived.

When interviewed following his arrest, the affidavit said Van Horn reported using drugs at an acquaintance’s house and didn’t remember much other than going to the convenience store because he was hungry. In the interview, the affidavit said he denied sexually assaulting anyone.

“While under arrest for multiple felonies including aggravated battery and being walked to the patrol car from the interview room, Van Horn ran from (two WPD officers),” the affidavit said. “He ran approximately 20 yards before officers took him into custody.”

