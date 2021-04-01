Advertisement

After hack, officials draw attention to supply chain threats

FILE - Fingers type on a laptop keyboard on Monday, June 19, 2017, in North Andover, Mass.
FILE - Fingers type on a laptop keyboard on Monday, June 19, 2017, in North Andover, Mass.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is working to draw attention to supply chain vulnerabilities, an issue that received particular attention late last year after suspected Russian hackers gained access to federal agencies and private corporations by sneaking malicious code into widely used software.

The National Counterintelligence and Security Center warned Thursday that foreign hackers are increasingly targeting vendors and suppliers that work with the government to compromise their products in an effort to steal intellectual property and carry out espionage. The NCSC said it is working with other agencies, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, to raise awareness of the supply chain issue.

April marks what the government is describing as the fourth annual National Supply Chain Integrity Month. This year’s event comes as federal officials deal with the aftermath of the SolarWinds intrusion, in which hackers compromised the software supply chain through malware. At least nine federal agencies were hacked, along with dozens of private-sector companies.

The NCSC said it plans to issue guidance throughout the month about how specific sectors, like health care and energy, can protect themselves.

“If the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting product shortages were not a sufficient wake-up call, the recent software supply chain attacks on U.S. industry and government should serve as a resounding call to action,” NCSC acting director Michael Orlando said in a statement. “We must enhance the resilience, diversity, and security of our supply chains. The vitality of our nation depends on it.”

Orlando and officials from the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia are participating next week in a Harvard University discussion about protecting the international supply chain.

The sheer number of steps in a product’s supply chain process give a hacker looking to infiltrate businesses, agencies and infrastructure numerous points of entry and can mean no company or executive bears sole responsibility for protecting an entire industry supply chain.

Perhaps the best-known supply chain intrusion before SolarWinds is the NotPetya attack, in which malicious code found to have been planted by Russian military hackers was unleashed through an automatic update of Ukrainian tax preparation software, called MeDoc.

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public health nurse Lisa Horn prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine injection to Kansas...
Kansas lawmakers revoke governor’s statewide mask order
Wichita police officers were called to the 7300 block of E. Kellogg on Wednesday.
WPD: Woman shot after pointing gun at officers at east Wichita hotel
One person is dead after a Tuesday-night (March 30) crash involving a pickup and a semi near...
Inattentive driving suspected cause of fatal motorcycle, pickup accident in S. Wichita
Wichita police arrested a 16-year-old and 17-year-old following the hit-and-run of a 9-year-old...
2 teens arrested after child seriously injured in south Wichita hit-and-run
Two people were seriously injured in a crash on westbound Kellogg and 119th Street, according...
2 injured in crash on WB Kellogg & 119th

Latest News

In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
Gaetz staying on Judiciary panel, despite investigation
Federal probe underway into Rep. Gaetz
Federal probe underway into Rep. Gaetz
Woman with gun OIS
Woman remains hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in east Wichita
Dr. Greg Poland
Mayo Clinic doctor explains safety factor of COVID-19 vaccine
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Doctor with Mayo Clinic aims to dispel fears about COVID-19 vaccines