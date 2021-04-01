WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Amtrak could make its way back to Wichita, using money from President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure plan.

The lines would connect Wichita to Oklahoma City, as well as Texas.

“It would be a huge economic boom for us. It would keep airline prices down,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said.

Whipple said he’s working with officials in D.C. to make it a reality.

“We’ve been working with Amtrak for a very long time,” Whipple said on Thursday during a briefing.

Hey Wichita, passage of @POTUS infrastructure plan means a strong chance of @Amtrak coming through our great city.



I'm on the phone all the time with our friends in DC working for this & I know other leaders in our region are too.



Now is our time. Let's do big things! https://t.co/PzjXp39D6G — Dr. Brandon Whipple (@BWhippleKS) March 31, 2021

If Biden’s infrastructure plan passes, Amtrak said it would use that money to improve existing routes and add more than 30 new ones.

Passenger train service hasn’t been in the city since 1979, according to Amtrak.

The company said the changes can bring an additional 20 million riders a year.

