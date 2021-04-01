Advertisement

Amtrak could make its way back to Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Apr. 1, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Amtrak could make its way back to Wichita, using money from President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure plan.

The lines would connect Wichita to Oklahoma City, as well as Texas.

“It would be a huge economic boom for us. It would keep airline prices down,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said.

Whipple said he’s working with officials in D.C. to make it a reality.

“We’ve been working with Amtrak for a very long time,” Whipple said on Thursday during a briefing.

If Biden’s infrastructure plan passes, Amtrak said it would use that money to improve existing routes and add more than 30 new ones.

Passenger train service hasn’t been in the city since 1979, according to Amtrak.

The company said the changes can bring an additional 20 million riders a year.

