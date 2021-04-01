Break from the breeze continues Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. However, bright blue skies and a gentle south breeze will take our temperatures into middle and upper 60s this afternoon.

Friday will be even warmer, mostly in the 70s, but with the warmth comes a stronger wind. A south breeze between 20 and 30 mph will occasionally gust over 40 mph. With dry conditions remaining in place, the wildfire risk will be on the rise.

Winds will relax this weekend and Easter looks excellent. Sunrise temperatures in the lower 50s will climb into the upper 70s during the afternoon under a mainly sunny sky.

When will rain return to the state? Not until next week when a cold front moves through Kansas on Wednesday producing a chance of showers and storms.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny; milder. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 64.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny, then a few clouds; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 69.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 48.

Sat: High: 75. Low: 52. Mostly sunny and warm.

Sun: High: 79. Low: 57. Mostly sunny and warm.

Mon: High: 82. Low: 59. Partly cloudy, becoming windy.

Tue: High: 83. Low: 60. Partly cloudy, windy and very warm.

Wed: High: 82. Low: 56. Breezy with a late-day storm chance.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.