Butler County holding 3 COVID-19 1st-dose vaccine clinics next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Health Department on Thursday announced that it is holding three COVID-19 first-dose vaccine clinics next week, open to anyone in Phases 1 through 5 of the state’s vaccine rollout plan who hasn’t yet received a vaccine.

However, the state plan includes ages 16 and up, but vaccines that Butler County is receivign are only approved for ages 18 and up.

There are two clinics scheduled in El Dorado and one in Andover. The Moderna vaccine will be available in Andover on Tuesday, April 6 in Andover and Wednesday, April 7 in El Dorado. On Thursday, April 8 residents can schedule to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in El Dorado.

Residents can schedule their appointments for one of the three vaccine clinics here: Butler County COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution.

“If you want a specific location or vaccine type, please pay attention to which clinic you register for,” the Butler County Health Department explained. “Each clinic has a specific vaccine type and location. If you aren’t sure which clinic you signed up for, please check your e-mail confirmation. It will contain the vaccine type and the clinic address.”

You can find more information about vaccine-appointment and testing availability in Butler County and track latest COVID-19 numbers on the county’s website.

