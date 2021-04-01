High winds & fire danger Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that stronger winds return on Friday and although gusts will be near 40 mph, it won’t be as bad as how the week started off. Extreme fire danger is likely for much of the area, so avoid any burning.

Look for low temperatures early Friday to be down in the 30s and 40s with clear skies. Some high clouds will drift in later in the day, but everyone will remain dry. Wind gusts from the south will push temperatures back up to near 70.

The winds will ease a bit Friday night and Saturday will have much lighter winds for the area. Temperatures will remain above normal throughout the Easter weekend with highs in the 70s Saturday and right around 80 for Easter Sunday. Expect sunshine both days over the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 69.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 46.

Sat: High: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 79 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 54 Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 59 Partly cloudy; windy.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 60 Increasing clouds; chance for evening storms. Windy.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 50 Partly cloudy; breezy.

