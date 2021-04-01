Advertisement

High winds & fire danger Friday

Temperatures will continue to warm into Easter weekend
Gusty winds are expected nearly statewide Friday.
Gusty winds are expected nearly statewide Friday.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that stronger winds return on Friday and although gusts will be near 40 mph, it won’t be as bad as how the week started off. Extreme fire danger is likely for much of the area, so avoid any burning.

Look for low temperatures early Friday to be down in the 30s and 40s with clear skies. Some high clouds will drift in later in the day, but everyone will remain dry. Wind gusts from the south will push temperatures back up to near 70.

The winds will ease a bit Friday night and Saturday will have much lighter winds for the area. Temperatures will remain above normal throughout the Easter weekend with highs in the 70s Saturday and right around 80 for Easter Sunday. Expect sunshine both days over the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 69.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 46.

Sat: High: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 79 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 54 Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 59 Partly cloudy; windy.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 60 Increasing clouds; chance for evening storms. Windy.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 50 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public health nurse Lisa Horn prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine injection to Kansas...
Kansas lawmakers revoke governor’s statewide mask order
Wichita police officers were called to the 7300 block of E. Kellogg on Wednesday.
WPD: Woman shot after pointing gun at officers at east Wichita hotel
One person is dead after a Tuesday-night (March 30) crash involving a pickup and a semi near...
Inattentive driving suspected cause of fatal motorcycle, pickup accident in S. Wichita
Wichita police arrested a 16-year-old and 17-year-old following the hit-and-run of a 9-year-old...
2 teens arrested after child seriously injured in south Wichita hit-and-run
Two people were seriously injured in a crash on westbound Kellogg and 119th Street, according...
2 injured in crash on WB Kellogg & 119th

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but a warm-up is on the...
Break from the breeze continues Thursday
Expect much milder weather into Easter weekend.
Getting warmer into Easter weekend
It is a cold morning across Kansas, and despite mainly sunny skies later, the high will be...
Cold Wednesday morning across Kansas
Looking mild with much less wind for Kansas.
Much less wind; nice Wednesday ahead