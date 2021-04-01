Kansas AG joins fight against sales of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Thursday, April 1, announced action to stop illegal sales of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. A news release from the attorney general’s office said Schmidt called on the CEOs of three online platforms to act immediately to prevent the sale of the fraudulent cards.

Schmidt’s office said he joined a coalition of 44 other state and territorial attorneys general who wrote the CEOs of Twitter, eBay and Shopify as there are more reports of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards, falsely indicating the card holder has been vaccinated against the virus. The cards which began appearing in online marketplaces have the appearance of being issued by the CDC.

“The false and deceptive marketing and sales of fake COVID vaccine cards threatens the health of our communities, slows progress in getting our residents protected from the virus, and are a violation of the laws of many states,” the attorneys general wrote. “Multiple states’ laws provide for injunctive relief, damages, penalties, and other remedies for such conduct.”

In their letter, the attorneys general ask the CEOs to monitor their platforms for ads or links selling blank of fraudulently-completed vaccination cards, to promptly take down ads or links that are selling cards and to preserve records and information about the ads and the people who were selling them.

Schmidt’s office explained that health providers give vaccination cards when they administer the vaccine.

“People who buy fake cards can have their own information added to the card or add it in themselves, making it appear they have been vaccinated when they have not,” the Kansas AG’s office said.

You can read a copy of the letter sent to the CEOs regarding fake vaccination cards here: Letter from attorneys general to CEOs of Twitter, eBay and Shopify.

