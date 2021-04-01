KDHE issues air quality advisory for central Kansas, Flint Hills
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An air quality advisory has been issued for central Kansas and parts of the Flint Hills.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that the air quality will range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups, and can be unhealthy near burn activity.
Prescribed burns in the Flint Hills area helps preserve tallgrass prairie and controls invasive species.
