KDHE issues air quality advisory for central Kansas, Flint Hills

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An air quality advisory has been issued for central Kansas and parts of the Flint Hills.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that the air quality will range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups, and can be unhealthy near burn activity.

Prescribed burns in the Flint Hills area helps preserve tallgrass prairie and controls invasive species.

An Air Quality Health Advisory has been issued due to #PrescribedBurning in the #FlintHills & surrounding areas. The Air Quality Index (AQI) will likely range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Learn more about how to protect your health: https://t.co/EnwTUghVMX pic.twitter.com/9ef67JdqlA — KDHE (@KDHE) April 1, 2021

