Man injured in Salina grain elevator accident

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was hurt Thursday afternoon after an accident at a grain elevator in Salina.

The call came in around 1:47 p.m. Salina Fire Chief Troy Long said a worker went inside the grain elevator to clear a blockage and fell inside a grain chute.

Crews arrived on the scene and started digging when they heard someone yelling help on the other side. The worker was on a conveyer belt.

Crews removed a panel to free the man. They put him on a spine board and transported him to the hospital with injuries. Long did not know the extent of the man’s injuries.

