Man injured in Salina grain elevator accident
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was hurt Thursday afternoon after an accident at a grain elevator in Salina.
The call came in around 1:47 p.m. Salina Fire Chief Troy Long said a worker went inside the grain elevator to clear a blockage and fell inside a grain chute.
Crews arrived on the scene and started digging when they heard someone yelling help on the other side. The worker was on a conveyer belt.
Crews removed a panel to free the man. They put him on a spine board and transported him to the hospital with injuries. Long did not know the extent of the man’s injuries.
