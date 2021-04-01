Advertisement

Masks still required in City of Wichita facilities

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Despite legislators revoking a statewide mask mandate for Kansas, the City of Wichita will still require face coverings to be worn by employees and visitors in all city facilities.

The city said it is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and will continue the requirement, including for those who have been vaccinated. Along with masks, the city will also require safe social distancing and limited attendance at city facilities until further notice.

City buses and the Eisenhower Airport, which are governed under the Federal Transportation Authority and Transportation Security Administration, operate under the federal executive order requiring masks to be worn on all regulated methods of transportation.

The city recommends residents continue to wear masks, practice safe social distancing and avoid large public gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19

