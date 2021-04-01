North Carolina: Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring

(AP) - North Carolina says Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring. The school announced Williams’ decision Thursday morning.

That came two weeks after he closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels and 33rd season as a head coach overall going back to his time at Kansas.

Williams won 903 games in a career that included three national championships with the Tar Heels in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

