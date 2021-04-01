Advertisement

North Carolina: Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, North Carolina head coach Roy Williams directs his...
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, North Carolina head coach Roy Williams directs his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Maui Invitational in Asheville, N.C. Williams' Tar Heels visit rival Duke on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, with it marking the first meeting with both teams unranked since 1960. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File)(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File | AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - North Carolina says Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring. The school announced Williams’ decision Thursday morning.

That came two weeks after he closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels and 33rd season as a head coach overall going back to his time at Kansas.

Williams won 903 games in a career that included three national championships with the Tar Heels in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public health nurse Lisa Horn prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine injection to Kansas...
Kansas lawmakers revoke governor’s statewide mask order
Wichita police officers were called to the 7300 block of E. Kellogg on Wednesday.
WPD: Woman shot after pointing gun at officers at east Wichita hotel
One person is dead after a Tuesday-night (March 30) crash involving a pickup and a semi near...
Inattentive driving suspected cause of fatal motorcycle, pickup accident in S. Wichita
Wichita police arrested a 16-year-old and 17-year-old following the hit-and-run of a 9-year-old...
2 teens arrested after child seriously injured in south Wichita hit-and-run
Two people were seriously injured in a crash on westbound Kellogg and 119th Street, according...
2 injured in crash on WB Kellogg & 119th

Latest News

Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court...
Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah
K-State signs AD Gene Taylor to extension with raise
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 22: The Kansas Jayhawks take on the USC Trojans in the second round of...
Mobley Bros. lead No. 6 seed USC to 85-51 rout of Kansas
Kansas Wesleyan’s women’s flag football team gets program’s first pair of wins
Kansas Wesleyan’s women’s flag football team gets program’s first pair of wins