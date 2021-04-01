Advertisement

2 teens arrested after child seriously injured in south Wichita hit-and-run

Wichita police arrested a 16-year-old and 17-year-old following the hit-and-run of a 9-year-old...
Wichita police arrested a 16-year-old and 17-year-old following the hit-and-run of a 9-year-old boy at Casado and Meridian. Police said the teens were drag racing.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police arrested a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male in connection to a hit-and-run that left a 9-year-old injured on Wednesday.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers witnessed the accident in the 2700 block of South Meridian. Witnesses on the scene reported seeing two trucks racing southbound on Meridian and one of the trucks striking the 9-year-old child. The child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Through a follow-up investigation, officers were able to locate both trucks and their drivers. One driver, a 16-year-old male, was booked into the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility (JDF) on charges of reckless driving and no driver’s license. The other driver, a 17-year-old male, was booked into JDF on charges of aggravated battery, reckless driving, hit and run and violation of driver’s license restrictions.

A vehicle hit a child and fled the scene Wednesday evening in the 2700 block of South Meridian, in south Wichita.

Wichita police said a 9-year-old boy that was hit suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are looking for two trucks, one red and one “dark-colored” that they believe were racing, leading up to the collision.

