Police release body cam, surveillance video from east Wichita officer-involved shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department released body camera footage and surveillance video from an officer-involved shooting that left a woman injured on Wednesday. Police said 34-year-old Jennifer Miller, of Wichita, pointed a loaded handgun at officers before she was shot.

Wichita police said Jennifer Miller pulled out a handgun on Wednesday and pointed it at officers. An officer then shot Miller in the neck. (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

The shooting happened outside the Red Roof Inn and Sky Palace motels near Kellogg and Armour in east Wichita.

Wichita police said they had responded to over 400 calls at the Red Roof Inn for underage parties, illegal drugs, burglaries, multiple disturbances, domestic violence disturbances and thefts. A nuisance letter was served to the hotel on Tuesday.

An officer was in the area following up on those calls when he spotted a red Subaru Legacy that had been reported stolen. The theft happened in the 9400 block of W. 29th St. N. between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The officer saw Miller getting into the car’s trunk and went to investigate. A second officer arrived to help and asked Miller for identification. Police said she reached into her purse, pulled out a loaded handgun and pointed it at the officers. One officer pulled out his gun and fired one shot hitting Miller in her neck. She was taken to the hospital with but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the handgun Miller pointed at police was also stolen. It had been taken from a vehicle on Monday afternoon from a vehicle that was parked in the Towne East Square parking lot.

“Every encounter is a potentially dangerous encounter for a police officer,” said Capt. Jason Stephens, with the WPD Persons Crimes Division. ”You are often times meeting people that are having the worst day of their lives, sometimes.”

Once released from the hospital, Miller will face charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen property, auto theft and felon in possession of a firearm. She was released from prison in 2019 after serving time for forgery, theft and fleeing and eluding police.

The officer who shot Miller is a seven-year veteran with the Wichita Police Department. He has been placed on paid administrative leave which is standard protocol following an officer-involved shooting. The KBI is investigating the incident.

