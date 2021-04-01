Advertisement

Sedgwick County Zoo celebrates birth of first lamb of year

The Sedgwick County Zoo's first lamb of 2021 was born Thursday, April 1.
The Sedgwick County Zoo's first lamb of 2021 was born Thursday, April 1.(Sedgwick County Zoo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fresh season and a new month brings new life to the Sedgwick County Zoo. The zoo posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon (April 1) announcing that its first lamb of the year was born. The yet-to-be-named baby was born Thursday morning to Karakul Sheep Amelia. The zoo indicated more excitement is on the way as it is lambing and kidding season in the Children’s Farm.

Meanwhile, the Sedgwick County Zoo’s baby black rhino, Klyde Jr., or “KJ” continues to grow and explore his new habitat. On Monday, the zoo shared a video of KJ playing with his mother, Bibi.

“KJ is significant not only for the survival of his endangered species, but also to carry on the legacy of his father,” the zoo said in an early-March Facebook post, announcing the baby black rhino’s name.

The Sedgwick County Zoo, now home to 3,000 animals of nearly 400 species, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Wichita this year.

