Wichita area churches ready for more traditional Easter services

Andover Baptist Church in Andover, Kansas
Andover Baptist Church in Andover, Kansas(KWCH 12)
By Anna Auld
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Easter Sunday coming up this weekend, churches are preparing for celebrations that look different from last year during the shutdown.

Last year at Easter, Andover Baptist Church held its Easter services in the parking lot. This year, the Easter service will move inside.

“I can’t think of a better day to come together, you know, safely and celebrate,” Andover Baptist Church Pastor James Gillespie said.

Gillespie said the past year has been difficult, especially for not being able to come together inside the church for most of it.

“Starting to normalize (with) more and more people getting comfortable, especially those that have been vaccinated or people with health issues feeling more comfortable,” Gillespie said.

While the Andover Baptist Church will meet indoors on Easter Sunday, there are some things that will be different.

“We double downed on our cleaning. We stopped doing hand-shaking and we moved our offering plate. We don’t do that anymore. We streamed. That was big for us,” Gillespie said.

Despite the differences from what people at his church experienced before the pandemic, Gillespie said things are moving in the right direction with more people getting vaccinated.

Not being able to meet last year makes this year that much better, he said, even with the social distancing and mask-wearing. Gillespie said he can’t imaging going through what he experienced in 2020 without his faith.

“I think at the end of the day, we need to cling to Him, no matter if we are at the top of the hill or down in a valley. He is going to be with us,” Gillespie said.

