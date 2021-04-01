Wichita Senior Centers reopen Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Senior Centers around Wichita reopen Thursday.

The Downtown, Linwood, Northeast, and Orchard Park centers will reopen.

The centers are reopened in a limited capacity and will have a variety of activities available. Members must be signed up ahead of time for any program or events.

A complete list of their new protocols is on their website: seniorservicesofwichita.org.

