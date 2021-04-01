Advertisement

Wichita Senior Centers reopen Thursday

Senior Services of Wichita
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Senior Centers around Wichita reopen Thursday.

The Downtown, Linwood, Northeast, and Orchard Park centers will reopen.

The centers are reopened in a limited capacity and will have a variety of activities available. Members must be signed up ahead of time for any program or events.

A complete list of their new protocols is on their website: seniorservicesofwichita.org.

