4You: New landmark in Wichita honors first African American to win Academy Award

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - She made history on the big screen and now, more than 80 years later, she’s getting well-deserved recognition she deserved in the city in which she was born.

On Wednesday, March, 31, the City of Wichita installed a new historical trail marker at 925 North Wichita Street. That’s the birth place of actress Hattie McDaniel was was recognized for her role as “Mammie” in 1939′s “Gone with the Wind.”

McDaniel was born in Wichita in the 1890s.

“While her house no longer stands, it is important to recognize her humble beginnings and that Miss Hattie McDaniel evolved into this remarkable woman who holds national acclaim while leading a life with may challenges,” said Kansas African American Museum Executive Director Denise Sherman ahead of Wednesday’s trail marker installation. “And through it all, she blessed others along the way.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.