About 30% of Kansans have received their 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Close to 30% of Kansans have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The department also reported 501 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths, and 25 hospitalizations all since Wednesday.

Currently, anyone 16 years and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine. Find your vaccination center here.

