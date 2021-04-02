April burn ban in effect for Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is one of 16 counties under a month-long burn ban.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment enacted the ban to keep air quality safe.

This means fire departments will not issue permits for burning things like construction debris and yard waste.

It also bans the use of backyard chimineas and fire pits, but not your backyard grill.

