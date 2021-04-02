Advertisement

CDC releases guidance for Easter celebrations

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance on how people, vaccinated and not, should safely celebrate Easter.

For those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC says they can spend Easter with others. The agency says if it’s been two weeks since your last vaccine dose, you can safely gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated are advised to stick to their own households. The CDC says they can still gather but should do so outdoors while wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

The CDC says it is still learning exactly how protection from the vaccine works, and until more is known, the agency is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public places.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public health nurse Lisa Horn prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine injection to Kansas...
Kansas lawmakers revoke governor’s statewide mask order
The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they...
Police: Wichita mom tells daughter she’s been shot for April Fools’, gets arrested
Two people were seriously injured in a crash on westbound Kellogg and 119th Street, according...
2 injured in crash on WB Kellogg & 119th
Wichita police arrested a 16-year-old and 17-year-old following the hit-and-run of a 9-year-old...
2 teens arrested after child seriously injured in south Wichita hit-and-run
Scene of an apartment fire in the 1900 block of North Rock Road in NE Wichita. Crews managed to...
2 occupants critically injured in NE Wichita apartment fire

Latest News

SCOTUS
Diving into Georgia’s SCOTUS water war victory
Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he...
MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it
Priests pause on Palm Sunday on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A...
Christians mark Good Friday, Holy Week under virus woes
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed