2 occupants critically injured in NE Wichita apartment fire

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two residents of an apartment building in east Wichita were treated and transported to a hospital after a fire.

Fire investigators said that damage estimates are $1 million for the structure and $300,000 for its contents. The cause of the fire was a discarded cigarette.

There were 16 units that were displaced by the fire. Red Cross was called.

Wichita Fire crews encountered smoke and flames in response to a Thursday night apartment fire in northeast Wichita. A third alarm was requested with the fire reported a little before 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Rock Road. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed two people were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to gather further information on what led up to the fire. As of midnight, the dispatch supervisor relayed that a preliminary “all clear” was given for most of the building that was involved as crews fought to gain the upper hand.

