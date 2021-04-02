Doc’s Friends volunteers host local high school proms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’ve ever been to B-29 Doc’s house, you know it’s big.

“We wanted to find a way to give back to our community and this was our way,” said Josh Wells , the General Manager and Executive Director of Doc’s Friends nonprofit organization.

Prom is hosted by Doc’s volunteers. Wells says with the plane being gone on tour for several weeks in the spring, it was a great opportunity to give back to local schools with a big venue and lots of ventilation.

“We have five big fans here that move a lot of air,” said Wells.

If weather permits, they will even opening up the hangar doors.

Wells says schools will have to front some cost for tables, chairs and other things, the venue itself is donated.

Valley Center High School is one of several taking up the offer.

“They are excited about it, it gives them a sense of normalcy,” said Cory Gibson, Superintendent of Valley Center School District.

Only juniors and seniors can attend the Valley Center prom to scale down on attendance numbers. While Doc can’t attend itself, many are excited just to have prom this year.

Wells says it will be hosting a total of six school proms at the hangar.

