Heartspring creates CAREfest event for August

WICHITA, Kan. - Heartspring making big changes to its two long-standing events.

It’s combining the Autism CAREWalk and Pedalfest Bike Ride into CAREfest: one big, multi-day event for its pediatric care services.

“The best part about CAREfest is that everyone fits in,” Stacie Williamson said. “Our tagline is that you fit in here and we really hope that families, whether events are difficult for you to get out to, will all come out and support one another, that the community will rally around the families that Heartspring serves and just come out and have lots of fun.”

CAREfest is set for Aug. 27-28 at the Heartspring Campus. Learn more about the new event at WichitaCAREfest.org.

