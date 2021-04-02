Advertisement

Person drives through front doors of Walmart in N.C.

Police said a person was in custody after driving into a Walmart in North Carolina on Friday.(Lileana Pearson/WBTV)
By WBTV staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken into custody after police say a vehicle was driven into a Walmart in Concord Friday morning.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Walmart on Thunder Road near Concord Mills Mall. Police said a person “drove into the structure,” but did not give further details.

At the scene, it appeared the vehicle went right into the front doors of the store, causing damage to the building.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The person’s name and possible charges have not been released.

No other information about the incident has been made public.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

