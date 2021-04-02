Stores closed on Easter Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several stores will be closed or offer limited hours on Easter Sunday.

The retailers say they want to give their employees, who have been front-line workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a chance to be with their families.

Eyewitness News has put together a list of locations that will be closed and those which will remain open for the April 4 holiday.

Ace Hardware

Aéropostale

ALDI

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

Burlington

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

DSW

H&M

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michael’s

Office Depot

Pottery Barn

Target

T.J. Maxx

True Value

Sam’s Club

Staples

Supercuts

RetailMeNot says the following stores will be open on Easter:

Academy Sports + Outdoors (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Big Lots (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

CVS

Dollar General

Half Price Books

Dillons (Kroger pharmacies will be closed.)

PetSmart

Save A Lot

Starbucks

Home Depot

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens (Check the hours of your nearest location.)

Walmart

Whole Foods (Closing two hours early.)

