Stores closed on Easter Sunday
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several stores will be closed or offer limited hours on Easter Sunday.
The retailers say they want to give their employees, who have been front-line workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a chance to be with their families.
Eyewitness News has put together a list of locations that will be closed and those which will remain open for the April 4 holiday.
- Ace Hardware
- Aéropostale
- ALDI
- Barnes & Noble
- Best Buy
- Burlington
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- DSW
- H&M
- HomeGoods
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michael’s
- Office Depot
- Pottery Barn
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- True Value
- Sam’s Club
- Staples
- Supercuts
RetailMeNot says the following stores will be open on Easter:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Big Lots (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Half Price Books
- Dillons (Kroger pharmacies will be closed.)
- PetSmart
- Save A Lot
- Starbucks
- Home Depot
- Trader Joe’s
- Walgreens (Check the hours of your nearest location.)
- Walmart
- Whole Foods (Closing two hours early.)
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.