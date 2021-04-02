Advertisement

Stores closed on Easter Sunday

In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 file photo, people walk through the parking lot at a Target store...
In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 file photo, people walk through the parking lot at a Target store in Oklahoma City.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several stores will be closed or offer limited hours on Easter Sunday.

The retailers say they want to give their employees, who have been front-line workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a chance to be with their families.

Eyewitness News has put together a list of locations that will be closed and those which will remain open for the April 4 holiday.

  • Ace Hardware
  • Aéropostale
  • ALDI
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Best Buy
  • Burlington
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • DSW
  • H&M
  • HomeGoods
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Michael’s
  • Office Depot
  • Pottery Barn
  • Target
  • T.J. Maxx
  • True Value
  • Sam’s Club
  • Staples
  • Supercuts

RetailMeNot says the following stores will be open on Easter:

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
  • Big Lots (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Half Price Books
  • Dillons (Kroger pharmacies will be closed.)
  • PetSmart
  • Save A Lot
  • Starbucks
  • Home Depot
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walgreens (Check the hours of your nearest location.)
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods (Closing two hours early.)

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public health nurse Lisa Horn prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine injection to Kansas...
Kansas lawmakers revoke governor’s statewide mask order
The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they...
Police: Wichita mom tells daughter she’s been shot for April Fools’, gets arrested
Two people were seriously injured in a crash on westbound Kellogg and 119th Street, according...
2 injured in crash on WB Kellogg & 119th
Wichita police arrested a 16-year-old and 17-year-old following the hit-and-run of a 9-year-old...
2 teens arrested after child seriously injured in south Wichita hit-and-run
Scene of an apartment fire in the 1900 block of North Rock Road in NE Wichita. Crews managed to...
2 occupants critically injured in NE Wichita apartment fire

Latest News

Coronavirus in Kansas
KDHE: South African variant of COVID-19 identified in Kansas
Coronavirus in Kansas
About 30% of Kansans have received their 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose
Wichita Police investigating Thursday evening shooting in North Wichita
Kansas coach Bill Self speaks during a news conference ahead of a second-round men's college...
Bill Self signs lifetime contract as KU men’s basketball head coach