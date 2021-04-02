Advertisement

Sunny and warm Easter weekend

Highs in the 70s and 80s
Forecast high temperatures Saturday.
Forecast high temperatures Saturday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that temperatures will continue to get warmer heading into Easter weekend.

We will start out Saturday morning with temperatures in the 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s to near 80 with plenty of sunshine. The winds will be much lighter.

Sunny skies are expected again on Easter Sunday. South winds will be a bit breezy over eastern Kansas during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 80s for most of the state.

The warm weather will continue into the start of next week with highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday statewide. Winds will remain gusty out of the south for central and eastern Kansas.

A cold front will move through the state Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours, which could bring returning chances for showers and thunderstorms mainly for central and eastern Kansas.

Behind the front, highs will fall back into the 60s to around 70 for most of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds early, then clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 46

Saturday: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 75

Saturday Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 51

Sun: High: 79 Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 55 Partly cloudy and windy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 60 Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of overnight storms.

Wed: High: 72 Low: 53 Mostly sunny and cooler.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 46 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 48 Partly cloudy.

