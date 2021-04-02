Where to find the Easter Bunny
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pictures and treats with the Easter Bunny
Where: Hurts Donut, 7010 West 21st Street
When: April 2, 9-11 a.m.
Free pictures with the Easter Bunny
Where: Cabela’s, 2427 N Greenwich Road
When: April 2, 2-6 p.m. Reservations required
Easter Egg Hunt
Where: Apple Jack Pumpkin Patch, 10007 SW Indianola Rd, Augusta, KS
When: April 3, 11 a.m.
Bunny Bonanza
Where: Tanganyika, 1000 S Hawkins Ln, Goddard, KS
When 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
