Advertisement

Where to find the Easter Bunny

Easter Bunny
Easter Bunny(AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pictures and treats with the Easter Bunny

Where: Hurts Donut, 7010 West 21st Street

When: April 2, 9-11 a.m.

Free pictures with the Easter Bunny

Where: Cabela’s, 2427 N Greenwich Road

When: April 2, 2-6 p.m. Reservations required

Easter Egg Hunt

Where: Apple Jack Pumpkin Patch, 10007 SW Indianola Rd, Augusta, KS

When: April 3, 11 a.m.

Bunny Bonanza

Where: Tanganyika, 1000 S Hawkins Ln, Goddard, KS

When 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public health nurse Lisa Horn prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine injection to Kansas...
Kansas lawmakers revoke governor’s statewide mask order
The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they...
Police: Wichita mom tells daughter she’s been shot for April Fools’, gets arrested
Two people were seriously injured in a crash on westbound Kellogg and 119th Street, according...
2 injured in crash on WB Kellogg & 119th
Wichita police arrested a 16-year-old and 17-year-old following the hit-and-run of a 9-year-old...
2 teens arrested after child seriously injured in south Wichita hit-and-run
Scene of an apartment fire in the 1900 block of North Rock Road in NE Wichita. Crews managed to...
2 occupants critically injured in NE Wichita apartment fire

Latest News

Coronavirus in Kansas
KDHE: South African variant of COVID-19 identified in Kansas
Coronavirus in Kansas
About 30% of Kansans have received their 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose
In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 file photo, people walk through the parking lot at a Target store...
Stores closed on Easter Sunday
Wichita Police investigating Thursday evening shooting in North Wichita
Kansas coach Bill Self speaks during a news conference ahead of a second-round men's college...
Bill Self signs lifetime contract as KU men’s basketball head coach