Wichita Police investigating Thursday evening shooting in North Wichita
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday evening.
A 34-year-old man was found in a business around 6 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Broadway.
He was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Wichita Police Department Investigation Section at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.