Wind-blown warm-up Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the breeze is back. Winds will grow in strength today and by this afternoon expect to see a south breeze between 20-30 mph with some gusts going over 40 mph.

The stronger south wind will take our temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s later today, but it will also raise the risk of wildfires across the state.

Winds will relax this weekend and Easter looks excellent. Sunrise temperatures in the lower 50s will climb into the upper 70s during the afternoon under a mainly sunny sky.

When will rain return to the state? Not until next week when a cold front moves through Kansas on Tuesday into Wednesday producing a chance of showers and storms. Ahead of the front, temperatures will soar into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday before falling back into the 60s late next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, then a few clouds; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 69.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. Wind: SW 10-20. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 51.

Sun: High: 79. Low: 54. Mostly sunny and warm.

Mon: High: 80. Low: 60. Partly cloudy, becoming breezy.

Tue: High: 83. Low: 58. Partly cloudy, windy and very warm.

Wed: High: 77. Low: 48. Windy with a late-day storm chance.

Thu: High: 70. Low: 45. Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler.

