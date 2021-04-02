Advertisement

YouTube sensation April the Giraffe dies

April, the giraffe who became an internet star as millions of people followed her pregnancy on webcam, died Friday at the age of 20.(Animal Adventure Park/Facebook)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Gray News) - April, the giraffe who became an internet star as millions of people followed her pregnancy on webcam, died Friday at the age of 20.

Officials at Animal Adventure Park said April was euthanized at the park in Harpursville, N.Y. due to worsening arthritis.

April went viral in 2017 as the world watched her give birth on a YouTube livestream. Since then, her keepers say April became one of the world’s most famous animals and helped shine a spotlight on giraffe conservation.

April’s keepers say she was in her golden years at age 20. Giraffes in captivity generally live 20-25 years, far greater than the average lifespan of 10-15 years in the wild.

Posted by Animal Adventure Park on Friday, April 2, 2021

April’s veterinary team discovered a change in April’s mobility during the summer of 2020. Scans of her feet showed the onset of osteoarthritis, as well as a loss of joint space and a collapsed bone in her left hind leg.

The park began measures including pain medications, hoof trimming, the installation of padded flooring and dietary changes, all in the hopes of slowing the progression of her condition.

The veterinarians say April’s quality of life was always their top priority, and over time they noticed she was increasingly shifting her weight from limb to limb, was becoming less mobile and was spending more and more time lying down.

They said her worsening condition was outpacing their ability to keep her comfortable, and last month’s observations showed it had drastically worsened.

“April the Giraffe brought joy to the millions who have watched her via the park’s Giraffe Cam, and the hundreds of thousands of visitors who have made the trip to her home in Harpursville, New York,” said Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park. “To her keepers and our team here at the park, she is a precious member of our family, and while we knew this day would eventually come, our hearts are hurting. April’s impact on animal conservation and appreciation is both immeasurable and lasting. The loss of an animal as loved as her will be felt in our community, around the country and across the world. We appreciate respect and empathy from April’s fans and the park’s supporters during this difficult time, as they grieve along with us. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. April, in her own special way, changed the world.”

